Update: Delaware is not going to be totally in the clear with normal air quality until at least the weekend.
The Department of Natural Resources has declared a "Particulate Matter Code Red Air Quality Action Day' for Friday. West - northwesterly winds are expected to continue bringing smoke from Canadian wildfires to our area, and although scattered thunderstorms are expected to help, pollutant carry-over is expected.
This presents a problem especially for people in sensitive groups, those with heart-or lung disease, older adults and children.
Saturday is expected to be a "Code Orange Day," one step below Code Red.
Delaware will face another Code Red Air Quality Action Day on Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to waft over the region.
While the smoke from Quebec turned many New York City-area landmarks into blood orange settings Wednesday, the air in Delaware steadily became more grey and smoke-filled throughout the day.
At 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Air Quality Index at River Road Park in Bellefonte reached 308, placing it in the "Hazardous" category, which the EPA describes as "Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected." Areas from Newark and New Castle north and east were in the "Very Unhealthy" category.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is measured by calculating the amount of various pollutants in the air, and then combining them to get a score.
The six color-coded levels are:
- Green (0-50 AQI) - "Good" - Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk
- Yellow (51-100) - "Moderate" - Air Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
- Orange (101-150) - "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" - Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
- Red (151-200) - "Unhealthy" - Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
- Purple (201-300) - "Very Unhealthy" - Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.
- Maroon (301+) - "Hazardous" - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.
Freemansburg in Pennsylvania reached 458 on the AQI scale Wednesday evening, with Toms River and Trenton, New Jersey reaching into the Maroon category, along with many towns in North Jersey and the New York Tri-State region.
DNREC continued the "Code Red Air Quality Action Day" status into Thursday, as they are expecting the northwest winds to continue overnight, bringing more smoke down from Canada.
The winds are expected to shift to the southeast during the day Thursday, but that could bring some of the smoke that has passed by back into the region, although some potential evening rain could help mix some of the smoke out.
Currently they are projecting Friday to be better, with scattered rain helping to mix some of the smoke out down to the Orange level, and by the weekend a shift to westerly winds could send a lot of the smoke out to the ocean.
DNREC is recommending Delawareans limit daytime driving, postpone the use of gasoline-powered lawnmowers until the evening, and refuel your car in the evening to try to cut down on emissions at the peak hours of the day.
Some local sporting events were postponed Wednesday, including the Phillies game against the Tigers (that will be played Thursday at 6:05, weather permitting), and there will not be live horse racing for a second-straight day at Delaware Park on Thursday.