It was a tough day for still-sitting State Auditor Kathy McGuiness--though by the end of it, she'd found a friend who held up legislative efforts to strip her of her seat.
The state Senate reconvened for a special session Monday and ultimately voted to have the General Assembly host a special meeting--with the auditor present--to vote on whether the chambers should petition the governor to remove McGuiness from her seat.
Just as that special session got underway, prosecutors from the trial where McGuiness was convicted of three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct released their response to 100 pages of motions filed last week by the defense calling for acquittal on the charges of which McGuiness was convicted, or for a new trial. The trial's outcome was historic, with McGuiness becoming the first statewide elected official to be found guilty by a jury while in office.
In their filing, Department of Justice Prosecutor Mark Denney provided an overview of the legal arguments made during trial regarding each of the charges on which McGuiness was convicted, then outright dismissed claims there wasn't an overwhelming amount of evidence provided to lend to a conviction, that there were any Brady violations, and that all their evidence was available for the defense to use as well. Denney and his team also said defense attorney Steven Wood's examples of "exculpatory" evidence were not, in fact, examples of exculpatory evidence.
Potentially the most damning inclusion among their argument the jury was in no way prejudiced against McGuiness and that she received a fair trial was a list of evidence the defense had successfully managed to have suppressed during trial. That full list is available beginning on page 18 in the document below.
Meanwhile, as that report was released, the upper chamber passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 128, which establishes that sometime in the next 10 days, both the Senate and House with reconvene from adjournment and vote--with McGuiness present--to petition the governor to remove her from office. Both chambers would need a two-thirds vote for the movement to be successful.
This hearing will never take place.
While SCR128 was one of three paths available to the General Assembly and Governor John Carney to remove a sitting official through an impeachment process, McGuiness's longtime friend, Speaker of the House Peter Schwartzkopf declared after the Senate's vote the House would not be engaging in "political theater."
The other two options would either require the House to begin a hearing on their own accord, or have the governor unilaterally remove her--something he could only do once a judge heard the pending motions and upheld her convictions.
Before SCR128 passed 13-7, there was significant pushback from a number of members of the Republican Caucus defending the Democratic state auditor, many stating McGuiness's due process remained ongoing, and that SCR128 was premature.
"We stand opposed to the timing of this resolution because this individual, in the eyes of the law, is still innocent," Sen. Brian Pettyjohn said. "This individual has not been convicted of any crime resulting from an indictment and trial. That conviction has not happened."
Democrat Sen. Bryan Townsend pointed out that while a judge has yet to uphold her conviction, a jury of her peers has condemned McGuiness, a strong enough indictment of the job she's performed while in office to begin the process in which they found themselves.
"Today is a sad day. But sadly, it is a necessary day. The foundation of all of the work that we do is built on public trust," said Democrat Sen. Sarah McBride. "Sadly, with both the indictment and the guilty verdict by a jury, the public trust has been broken."
The back-and-forth proved moot. A joint statement--in a baffling failure of communication, issued not as a release following the historic Senate session where Delaware senators for the first time ever voted to begin a process of removing an elected statewide official from office, but only upon request--attributed to Schwartzkopf, and Representatives Valerie Longhurst and John L Mitchell states there is no intention to call a House session at this time.
It reads:
"The Senate’s resolution would simply start a lengthy process to ultimately ask the governor to remove the state auditor from office – a request he’s not required to fulfill, and a request he’s indicated that he wouldn’t carry out at this time anyway.
“Going through this lengthy process will produce no different result than the letter our caucus members sent to the governor more than a week ago supporting him using his constitutional powers to remove the auditor at the appropriate time.
“The governor has stated that he intends to follow the Delaware Constitution, which clearly spells out the quickest and most direct process to remove a public official for misconduct: Once the verdict has been entered as a conviction by the Superior Court, the governor is required by law to remove the official. After the verdict in the state auditor case has been entered, the governor must remove her from office. That is as clear and simple as it gets.
“It’s important that the public understand that what the Senate is proposing is to start a process where the General Assembly would need to draft rules, give 10 days’ notice and then hold what amounts to a trial – where the auditor can be represented by legal counsel, call witnesses and present evidence. Afterward, each chamber would need a 2/3 vote to merely ask the governor to remove the auditor.
“Both options lead to the governor making the final call on removal, and he’s already said he intends to wait until a conviction has been entered, at which point he’s required to remove the auditor.”
DOJ Response to defense motions for acquittal, new trial: