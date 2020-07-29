Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired at a motel in Brandywine Hundred.
Police were called to the Days Inn at 5209 Concord Pike at 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday July 29, 2020.
An investigation revealed a man and three other suspects exchanged gun fire at one another in the south parking lot of the motel. One suspect was seen running back into a motel room before quickly exiting in a black Chrysler 300, troopers said. The other three suspects fled on foot.
Troopers found a dozen shell casings in the parking lot, but no victims.
Police said there's been no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 1 at 302.761.6677. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.