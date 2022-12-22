A New Castle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI (driving under influence of a drug) following an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 13 Wednesday morning.
Delaware State Police said an investigation has determined that a northbound driver made several quick lane changes in the area of Gracelawn Cemetery. The car struck another vehicle, which was pushed into the path of a southbound dump truck. The truck driver tried to avoid a crash, but the vehicles collided.
A 63-year-old Bear man who was driving the SUV that was struck died at the scene. The 67-year-old man who was driving the truck was hospitalized.
39-year-old Anthony Nash, the driver of the striking vehicle, was not hurt, but State Police said Nash was found to be driving under the influence of a drug. He also was cited for an improper lane change.
Nash was released after posting secured bond of $4,501.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident, which resulted in the closure of southbound lanes of Route 13 for about four hours. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 302-365-8484 or submit information online with Delaware Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-TIP-3333.
State Police have also released some additional details regarding Wednesday's second fatal accident in Delaware.
An investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash in Kent County, near Dover Air Force Base, has determined that a 20-year-old Woodside man who died was a passenger, who was not buckled up. Delaware State Police said he died at the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon.
The driver, an 18-year-old woman of Woodside, apparently over-corrected when she traveled off Bayside Drive, and the car overturned. She was being treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.