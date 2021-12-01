A 35-year-old driver is in stable condition after being ejected from their vehicle Tuesday during a North Star-area high-speed crash that also resulted in five utility poles, a DelDOT sign, and a mailbox being destroyed.
New Castle County Police said an investigation is still ongoing, but that the operator lost control of a 1998 Lexus sedan negotiating a curve while traveling northbound along Doe Run Road near Branch Road around 1:15 p.m. on November 30, 2021.
The crossed into the oncoming lane, left the roadway, and struck a Delmarva Power and Light utility pole and a mailbox, police said. The vehicle continued along the grass and struck a second pole and the sign, which sent the car rolling.
It flipped an undetermined number of times, ejecting the driver, and came to a rest on its roof, taking out a total of five poles--both DPL and Verizon--and the additional surroundings before coming to a stop, police said.
The operator was airlifted to an area hospital. Two witnesses riding their bikes in the area when the vehicle came rolling at them were uninjured.
While an investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, police said impairment does not appear to be a factor, and excessive speed seems to be the main cause of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. William Hussong at 302573.2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.