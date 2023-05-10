More than 4,600 pounds of expired or unused medications will not make it into the wrong hands.
Delaware Public Health said the recent Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event allowed Delawareans to come in and dispose of medications - keeping them out of the trash, from making it into water systems, or from being misused. The April 22nd event brought in 400 pounds more than last fall's take-back day event.
Several police departments also collected "sharps", such as hypodermic needles - a total of 119 pounds.
The Drug Enforcement Administration as well as law enforcement agencies and health officials hold drug take-back day events twice a year. However, some police departments have drop-off locations that are open 'year round.'
According to Delaware Public Health, since 2010 114,470 pounds of medications have been collected during take-back day events.
To find out more about safe disposal methods, please visit https://www.helpisherede.com/understanding-addiction/safe-drug-storage-and-disposal
Take-back day also served as an opportunity for Overdose Response training at five police departments as well as SUN Behavioral Delaware, and Narcan kits were distributed after the training. To learn more please visit HelpisHereDE.com/overdose-prevention.