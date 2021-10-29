Two people were killed in a collision in Belvedere Friday morning.
Delaware State Police were called to Centerville Road, just north of Boxwood Road, at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2021.
Troopers said a 74-year-old Wilmington woman was traveling northbound in the left lane of Centerville Road while a 60-year-old Wilmington man in a white Toyota Rav4 was heading southbound on Centerville Road when the CSX railroad crossing lights became activated to warn drivers of an approaching train.
The operator of the Rav4, police said, tried to cross the railroad tracks before the train arrived, while at the same time, the Wilmington woman in the Ford Edge was in the process of making a U-Turn before the railroad crossing. The two vehicles then collided.
The impact was so violent that both vehicles slid more than fifty yards down Centerville Road from the point of impact.
Belvedere, Cranston Heights, and Newport firefighters worked for about thirty minutes to free the victims from the wreckage of the Ford.
The 74-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 75-year-old man in the passenger seat of that vehicle was also killed in the crash.
The 60-year-old Toyota Rav4 driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision, which closed Centerville Road for several hours Friday, remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has a dashcam/video of the incident to please contact Master Corporal John Forester by calling 302.365.8485 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.