I-95 NB PEDAX fatal
Mike Phillips

The two right lanes of I-95 northbound were closed for nearly three hours at the Interstate 295 split following a fatal pedestrian accident Monday, November 22, 2021. 

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called out as a result of the incident around 11:45 a.m. near the Airport Road off-ramp.

The vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene.

Traffic delays of about four miles resulted from the lane closures, but the roadway completely reopened until about 2:40 p.m.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.