The two right lanes of I-95 northbound were closed for nearly three hours at the Interstate 295 split following a fatal pedestrian accident Monday, November 22, 2021.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called out as a result of the incident around 11:45 a.m. near the Airport Road off-ramp.
The vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene.
Traffic delays of about four miles resulted from the lane closures, but the roadway completely reopened until about 2:40 p.m.