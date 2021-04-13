Two major incidents occurred in Wilmington, the first in the East Side section of the city, and the second in Southbridge just minutes later.
Wilmington Police said a 37-year old woman was killed by gunfire around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10th and Pine streets.
Two other women, aged 23 and 26, were also shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
At least 15 shell casings had been circled in the middle of the intersection by crime scene investigators.
No information on a motive or suspects has been released.
Shortly after the shooting, an accident involving a Wilmington Police Department SUV and two other vehicles occurred at South Heald and C streets.
Wilmington Police officials said a marked unit was enroute to the shooting scene when the collision happened. They said both officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The third vehicle involved was parked and unoccupied.
New Castle County paramedics treated the victims at both scenes.