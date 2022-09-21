UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton.
According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
The truck driver was located and was cited for leaving an unattended motor vehicle on the shoulder without placing hazard markers.
Traffic on Route 40 was blocked for about four hours due to the crash and investigation. State Police said their investigation has determined that the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m., but it was not reported until later in the morning.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Collison Reconstruction Unit at Troop 2 or Delaware CrimeStoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
(Original story)
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash that occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on Route 40 at Wilton Boulevard.
The collision involved a tractor trailer and a car, which ended up off the road and on its roof.
The eastbound lanes of Route 40 remained closed for about three and a half hours while the crash scene was investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.