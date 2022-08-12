Delaware State Police are investigating a fiery collision Thursday night on I-95 near Churchmans Road that killed two Maryland men.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 11, 2022, when a large box truck slammed into the back of a car that had become disabled in one of the travel lanes.
Troopers say the truck embedded into the back of the car and the wreckage then slid towards the right shoulder.
The front of the truck caught fire, but the driver was able to escape.
The driver of the car, a 37-year old man from Havre de Grace, and the passenger, a 27-year old man from Halethorpe, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for six hours while the state police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated, and the wreckage was cleared.