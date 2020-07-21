The Delaware state Fire Marshal's Office have declared a fire inside a Glasgow church arson.
Investigators said the fire at Reach Church was caused by an unknown subject igniting combustibles in the church's sanctuary.
Firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company of Newark responded around 10:45 p.m. for an automatic fire alarm, but the first arriving engine company reported smoke from the building.
A working fire dispatch was called bringing additional resources from fire companies in both New Castle and Cecil counties.
According to a Facebook post from Reach Church, the fire was contained to the first floor sanctuary but firefighters did cut holes in the roof to vent smoke.
No injuries were reported. The state Fire Marshal's Office said damage was estimated at $250,000.
Aetna Fire Company officials said they were on scene for two hours.