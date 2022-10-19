The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said an early morning fire on the campus of the Jewish Community Center on Garden of Eden Road was accidental, caused by an electrical issue.
Talleyville firefighters were initially called out around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, for a fire alarm, but upon arrival found flames coming from the Camp Office building alongside the outdoor pool.
A working fire dispatch brought additional units from New Castle County and Delaware County, Pennsylvania to the scene.
Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours.
No injuries were reported.