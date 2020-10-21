A dehumidifier in the basement sparked a fire overnight at the M&T Bank branch in Newark, investigators said.
Firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder fire company responded to an automatic fire alarm at the bank on Main Street around 3 a.m., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The first arriving engine reported smoke from the building, and the alarm was upgraded bringing additional units to the scene. It took firefighters some time to find the source of the fire in the basement. Afterwards, the situation was declared under control in about an hour.
No one was hurt.
Damage from the accidental fire is estimated at $20,000, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said.