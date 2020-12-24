Drenching rains that flooded streets, and high winds, left more than more 14,900 customers in New Castle County in the dark on Christmas Eve.
As of 9:15 a.m. on Christmas morning that total was down to 2,100.
At the height of the storm, the highest number of customers remaining in the dark are in the Brandywine Hundred, Talleyville, Arden, and Brookside areas, according to Delmarva Power's outage map.
New Castle County firefighters spent Christmas Eve scrambling to calls for service including vehicles in high water, accidents, and reports of wires down.
In a four-and-a-half hour period from 8:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m., fire crews responded to no less than 85 calls in New Castle County.
Flooding was reported in Wilmington's Trolley Square neighborhood. Middletown had already gotten nearly 3 inches of rain as of 5:10 a.m. on Christmas.
In Sussex County, Delaware Electric Cooperative reported more than 4,800 customers were in the dark in Sussex County, as of 11:30 p.m. All customers have since had their power restored.
After a wind gust of 63 mph at New Castle Airport, maximum predicted wind gusts were increased to 70 mph. Delaware Beach and Jersey Shore communities had the greatest possibility of widespread power outages due to wind gusts nearing hurricane strength.
Winds kept whipping into the wee hours of Christmas morning, but the worst of the winds were gone before daybreak, the National Weather Service said. Christmas decorations might have blown away if not tied down.
A Flood Warning in New Castle County expired at 6 a.m. on Christmas Day. A High Wind Warning expired at 7 a.m.
Temperatures start warm Thursday, in the upper 50s, but drop rapidly through the day with real-feel temperatures feeling more like 25 degrees.