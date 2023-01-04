The former husband of a woman whose body was found in the Brandywine River in the summer of 2019, has been arrested on felony assault charges in connection with a separate case.
New Castle County Police have released additional information in connection with a domestic incident at a home on Camp David Road, off of Shipley Road, on Sunday afternoon, New Year's Day.
According to police they were called to the residence around 2 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute.
They found the current wife of Benjamin Ledyard suffering from injuries allegedly caused by her husband. She had fled the house to call for help.
The 54-year old victim said the pair had gotten into an argument over loud music and he allegedly chased her around the house swinging a pool cue at her.
He then allegedly hit her with a heavy marble item causing a large cut to her head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
During the course of their investigation, police said they were made aware of a previous incident in which the victim lost a part of a fingertip.
Ledyard was charged with assault, terroristic threatening, and menacing, and is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $77,000 bail.
Benjamin Ledyard's previous wife, Susan, was found dead on the morning of July 23, 2019, in the Brandywine near the 12th Street Bridge in Wilmington.
Her car was later found parked on Walkers Mill Road near the Experimental Station complex, some three miles upriver.
Investigators with the Delaware State Police announced in September, 2019, they did not believe Ledyard committed suicide, and they were confident she did not enter the water where her car was found.
The state medical examiner's office determined Ledyard's cause of death was blunt force trauma and drowning, and in November, 2019, state police officially declared her death a homicide.
Her murder remains unsolved.