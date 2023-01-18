Delaware is planning to introduce an Opioid Response Center to be part of its ever-evolving effort to save lives threatened by dangerous drugs.
Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health talked about the ORC Wednesday during a news conference at Delaware State Police Troop 2. According to Champney, the center will serve as an intelligence resource to determine which counties, and even which specific neighborhoods and public places, should be visited by outreach teams.
"These outreach teams will knock on doors, canvas local parks, and visit public places. They will distribute Narcan, and offer connections to services like our bridge clinics which serve people with behavioral health needs," Champney said.
Several other speakers took part in the briefing. Delaware Director of the Division of Forensic Science John Evans said suspected overdose deaths had risen in Delaware by 19% during a three-year period, and a number of suspected overdose deaths in 2022 still need to be confirmed.
The risk is evolving to the general public, as well as to medical professionals.
"It makes it very, very difficult both for the individual who's dealing with this and the healthcare system trying to treat this because of the multifactorial withdrawal related to both fentanyl and xylazine," Delaware Public Health Physician Dr. Greg Wanner said.
Also highlighted were the police diversion program that directs people who survive an overdose to treatment and resources, and the availability of fentanyl test strips.
However, according to Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik, someone does not have to be in medicine, social services or law enforcement to make a difference. There are some things just about anyone can do: "... whether that's ordering the fentanyl test strips, or signing up for Narcan training... you can access both of those at HelpIsHereDE.com "