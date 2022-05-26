A disabled tractor trailer leaking fuel was the reason I-95 southbound was closed south of the City of Wilmington on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022.
The stretch of I-95 south of Frawley Stadium in the Restore the Corridor work zone was shut down for nearly two hours.
Hazardous materials crews were sent to the scene, including a specialized unit from Belvedere Fire Company, to help mitigate the leaking fuel.
Traffic on I-95 southbound out of Pennsylvania was diverted to I-495 southbound by the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), and other on ramps were blocked as well.
The interstate was reopen at 1 p.m.