A 34-year old Georgia man was arrested in Christiana Hospital after he shot himself during a standoff with Delaware State Police on Wednesday.
Christopher Burnett of Statesboro, Georgia was hospitalized following a standoff with police on October 27, 2021.
Police were notified by vehicle service OnStar that a stolen vehicle was entering Delaware on I-95.
The SUV was remotely slowed by OnStar as it approached Churchmans Marsh, but didn't stop until it struck a police vehicle on the Airport Road (141 Southbound) off-ramp, where a blockade was set up.
Burnett eventually crawled out of the vehicle and was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics for a gunshot wound to the chest.
Burnett was charged with possession of a firearm during a felony, receiving stolen property (the SUV), criminal mischief (ramming the police vehicle), resisting arrest with force, and second degree reckless endangering.
After being arraigned from the Christiana Medical Center, Burnett was placed into the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction on $58,000 cash bond.
Information from WDEL reporter Mike Phillips was used in this report