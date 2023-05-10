Glasgow Park was closed for over twelve hours due to a New Castle County Police investigation.
Public Information Officer Corporal Michael McNasby said police received information late Tuesday night, May 9, 2023, from Maryland State Police about a bomb threat at the park.
"During a separate investigation in Maryland, troopers with the Maryland State Police received information that a suspect placed an unknown explosive device somewhere in the parkland."
Patrol units arrived at the park and determined it was empty and set up a perimeter.
At dawn, a number of specialized police units from several agencies with drones, K-9s, horses, and ATVs, began arriving at the park for a grid search of the 250-acre property.
No explosive device was found and the park was reopened to the public shortly after noontime.
New Castle County Police said they continue to work with Maryland State Police on the bomb threat.