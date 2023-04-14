Governor John Carney now has two recreational marijuana bills on his desk, with a clock ticking for him to take action.
House Bill 2, which regulates a legal marijuana growing-and-selling industry, was delivered to the Governor Friday morning, according to its sponsor. House Bill 1, which removes penalties for adults who possess small amounts of marijuana, made it to the Governor Tuesday.
Carney could sign either bill into law, veto them or take no action and allow either bill to become law.
The sponsor, Representative Ed Osienski, D-Newark area, said he believes the long-multi-year journey with the Marijuana Control Act has resulted in the best possible plan for legalizing and regulating adult recreational marijuana.
Under state law, Carney has ten days, excluding Sundays, to take action before a bill becomes law. The deadline for action on House Bill 1 would be Saturday April 22nd, and Wednesday April 26th for House Bill 2.
Carney vetoed similar legislation last year. There were not enough votes to override the veto.
“We have been on a long, multi-year journey with the Marijuana Control Act. We have had countless hearings, debates, stakeholder engagement and deliberations. We have incorporated numerous suggestions and changes from interested parties – including the governor’s office – throughout this process to arrive at what I believe is the best possible plan for legalizing and regulating adult recreational marijuana,” Osienski said in a statement Friday. “I am hopeful that the governor will take all of this into account as he considers these bills and that he will acknowledge the desires of an overwhelming majority of Delaware residents.”