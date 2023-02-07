Delaware State Police continue their investigation into a gunshot during a high school basketball game Monday night at Appoquinimink High School.
State Police said Monday at about 7:16 p.m., troopers arrived at the school to investigate a reported gunshot. A trooper working extra duty for the game went to a hallway where a fight occurred outside the gym. An investigation determined that a handgun fell to the ground during a large fight, and it went off when someone stepped on it. A wall was struck, but no injuries were reported due to the discharge of the firearm, which was recovered in the hallway.
The suspects were last seen running from the school toward the football stadium. The number of suspects and their involvement is still being determined.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 2 at 302-365-8434 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.