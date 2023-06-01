A 91-year old man from Wilmington is dead after his pick up truck hit a construction vehicle head-on along Kennett Pike in Greenville on Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023.
Delaware State Police said for an unknown reason the northbound pick up crossed the median and smashed into an attenuator truck that was southbound on Route 52.
The victim was freed from the wreckage by Talleyville firefighters, and treated by New Castle County paramedics, but was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by DSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit.