Two serious crashes occurred Friday morning despite lighter traffic volume due to many working remotely at home due to COVID-19.

A chain-reaction crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-95 near Rt. 141, shutting down Interstate 95 northbound for five hours.

There, two separate crashes occurred, sources told WDEL. The first crash involved a car hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer; the car then became lodged under the truck.

Then, a second tractor-trailer, in an attempt to avoid that wreck, went onto the shoulder, where it then hit an abandoned vehicle. The second tractor-trailer caught fire. At least one serious injury.

I-95 northbound reopened around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Then, separately, around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash on Route 4 near Ogletown at Todd Estates.

One car ended up on its roof.

A woman taken to the hospital in critical condition. Delaware State Police investigating both crashes.

WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.

