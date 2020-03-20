Two serious crashes occurred Friday morning despite lighter traffic volume due to many working remotely at home due to COVID-19.
A chain-reaction crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-95 near Rt. 141, shutting down Interstate 95 northbound for five hours.
There, two separate crashes occurred, sources told WDEL. The first crash involved a car hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer; the car then became lodged under the truck.
Then, a second tractor-trailer, in an attempt to avoid that wreck, went onto the shoulder, where it then hit an abandoned vehicle. The second tractor-trailer caught fire. At least one serious injury.
I-95 northbound reopened around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Then, separately, around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash on Route 4 near Ogletown at Todd Estates.
One car ended up on its roof.
A woman taken to the hospital in critical condition. Delaware State Police investigating both crashes.
--
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.