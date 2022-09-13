Interstate 95 southbound has reopened heading into the City of Wilmington after being closed for more than seven hours due to a fiery fatal crash that occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
According to DelDOT officials, a pick-up truck got behind the construction barriers of the Restore the Corridor work zone prior to the Brandywine River Bridge and plowed into a large piece of construction equipment.
The pick-up erupted in flames, trapping the driver inside.
DelDOT officials said the damage to an asphalt milling machine required removing Jersey barriers and a crane to remove the wreckage.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) safety officials are investigating how the crash occurred.