Traffic along both I-95 northbound and Route 141 southbound was moving again following an incident between Delaware State Police and a vehicle they were attempting to stop.
WDEL reporter Mike Phillips reported live from the scene that a "tremendous police presence" had shut down the roadways as the still-unknown incident played out, though Phillips did report it had reportedly involved a weapon.
Police wanted to stop the vehicle before it could reach Route 141, according to Philips, who said troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, then boxed it in. While the roadways saw traffic flowing, the exit at Airport Road remained closed.
The situation has been resolved, though many of the details surrounding the incident remained unknown, Phillips reported, and an ambulance and medics responded to the scene. Police reported the suspect was transported from the scene to an area hospital "for undetermined injuries."
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is learned