Icy weather will likely mean dicey travel this weekend.
We'll see snow turn to sleet and freezing rain, starting between about noon and 2 p.m. Saturday in our area, and after dark, the storm won't let up, said NBC10's Krystal Klei.
"Even in the overnight hours, it might look like it weakened, might look like, 'hey, it's not that bad,' or 'it's just rain,' [but] freezing rain looks like rain, but it freezes to things on contact, so there's where the problem is, even throughout the evening hours--it's not till about 5 to 7 a.m. [Sunday] that this will finally start to clear out," said Klei.
Klei said by the time the storm ends, most of the area should be coated with about a tenth of an inch of ice, with some parts of South Jersey seeing a quarter of an inch.
"A tenth of an inch--road troubles. Quarter of an inch--that's when you can start to see a little bit of damage to things like trees, and we're particularly gonna watch things like bridges and overpasses, because at night, both roads and bridges lose their heat, naturally," said Klei.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area till 7 a.m. Sunday.