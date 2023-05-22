The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is continuing to investigate the cause of a three alarm fire at a historic structure in Elkton's town center Sunday evening, Mary 21, 2023.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the former Howard Hotel at Main and North streets was initially spotted at 5:30 p.m. by an off-duty Delaware firefighter who attempted to put it out using fire extinguishers.
The fire eventually spread to an adjoining three story building with apartments and went to three alarms before the flames were finally darkened down about three and a half hours later.
Firefighters from across Cecil County were joined by units from New Castle County and Chester County in either responding to the scene or backfilling stations.
Firefighters were evacuated from the four story structure at one point due to a partial collapse.
Investigators says the hotel structure dates back to 1853, and damage was estimated at $1.5 million.
One firefighters was treated for an injury. Nine people were displaced.
The fire marshal's office said they have not found any evidence of arson.