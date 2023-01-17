Professional wrestler and Laurel High School alum Jamin Pugh, known as Jay Briscoe, died Tuesday night, January 17, 2023, in a head on crash that also critically injured two of his daughters.
Delaware State Police said the wreck happened just after 5 p.m. on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road.
Troopers said a westbound pick up truck driven by 27-year old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford crossed the center line and hit Pugh's pick up truck head-on.
Both Pugh and Ternahan were pronounced dead at the scene.
Pugh's daughters, aged 9 and 12, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Briscoe (Pugh) was part of a tag team with his brother Mark Briscoe (Pugh), and were 13-time and current Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, after being inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame in 2022.
The Briscoe Brothers' career started at Delaware-based Combat Zone Wrestling, and would go on to wrestle in several organizations worldwide, winning the Wrestling Observer's Tag Team of the Year in 2007.
The Laurel School District announced Tuesday night it would be closed Wednesday due to "the unthinkable tragedy in our community."
Tributes have been pouring in from the wrestling world for the 38-year old Laurel native.
"Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you." - Christopher Daniels
"I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach…" - Frankie Kazarian
"The believability & realness of Jay as a performer & wrestler was incredible. It’s almost unbelievable at how gifted he was at professional wrestling." - Matt Hardy
"Jay was a man’s man. He honored his parents kept his brother adored his wife and cherished children. A mentor coach and friend in his community and co-workers. Jamin loved “The Good Lord”. I have peace knowing that when He called your name you answered." - Caprice Coleman