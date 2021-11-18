The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office has listed the cause of a fire that damaged the Korean United Methodist Church as accidental.
Officials say an electrical malfunction in an attic heating unit sent smoke throughout the building.
Hockessin firefighters responded to the church on Loveville Road around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, for an automatic fire alarm.
Once they arrived on scene they called for a working alarm assignment, and eventually a second alarm.
Firefighters from nine companies in New Castle and Chester counties responded to the scene.
Fire marshals estimated damage to the church at 100-thousand dollars.
No one was hurt.