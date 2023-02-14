A major construction project on the Delaware Memorial Bridge enters a new phase.
Two lanes on the New Jersey - bound bridge are now closed continuously until shortly before Memorial Day weekend.
"While the project has been designed to minimize traffic delays to the extent possible, motorists may encounter them, particularly during rush hour time periods and peak weekend travel times,” DRBA Chief Engineer David Hoppenjans said. “We’re focused on completing this necessary bridge work safely and efficiently. I want to thank our customers in advance for their patience and understanding as we continue to rebuild the bridge deck.”
A bypass lane is also available on the Delaware-bound span for drivers who want to connect directly to the New Jersey Turnpike.