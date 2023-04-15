Delaware State Police have identified the victim of Friday's fatal shooting in Laurel--an honorable mention All-State high school basketball player.
Laurel police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Wexford Village Apartments Friday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.
The cops found 18-year-old Cory Mumford of Laurel with several gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings.
Despite treatment at the scene by police and paramedics, Mumford was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
At the Laurel police department's request, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
There's no information right now concerning a suspect or suspects, and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to get in touch with Detective A. Bluto by calling 302.741.2859.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.