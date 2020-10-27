The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office has determined that a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Jonathan's Landing subdivision in Magnolia on Sunday afternoon was accidental.
Investigators said there was an electrical failure inside a kitchen wall, and the fire spread from there causing more than $200,000 in damage on October 25, 2020.
A Camden-Wyoming firefighter fell through the first floor into the basement while battling the blaze, but was quickly recovered by other firefighters and was unhurt.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but the fire marshal's office said several pets died.
The Red Cross is now assisting the displaced residents.