Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection with assaults that left a Delmar police officer and an elderly couple fighting for their lives Sunday.
Police have charged Randon D. Wilkerson, 30, with attempted murder, assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, burglary, and terroristic threatening. A photograph of Wilkerson was not available, police said.
Police were called to the 11000 block of Buckinham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates Community for reports of a fight in progress at 5:12 a.m. on April 25, 2021. A 911 call to police described "disorderly" conditions with residents fighting and destroying items inside a home.
Delmar officer Cpl. Keith Heacook responded to the home and got into a fight with Wilkerson. When back-up arrived, they found Heacook unconscious inside the residence. Heacook suffered significant head injuries and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Around the same time, a separate 911 came into police from an elderly couple who said they too had been assaulted. Police said Wilkerson struck a 73-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife multiple times with a glass object before fleeing. Both victims also suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals. The elderly woman was later transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Police arrested Wilkerson walking on the property where Heacook was allegedly assaulted. Wilkerson is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on more than $450,000 bail.
Heacook is a 22-year veteran of the Delmar Police Department.
“He is a husband, son, brother, and father. Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured," said Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley. "Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward."
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Delaware Department of Justice personnel were on-site Sunday to ensure a successful prosecution in the case.
"We will continue to monitor both the investigation itself and — with hope in our hearts — the condition of Cpl. Heacook and both civilian victims. These are the moments we all pray will never come. For the law enforcement community, the Town of Delmar, and the rest of our state, today is a bitter reminder of the daily danger our police officers willingly face so the rest of us don’t have to. We are praying for the victims and their families; tomorrow, and in the coming days, we’ll all work together to ensure that their attacker is brought to justice.”
The Wicomico County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office, and the Maryland State Police, are assisting Delaware State Police and Delmar police in the investigation.