A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal assault that occurred in Wilmington earlier in the week over $20 dollars, according to court documents.
According to Wilmington Police, Shawn Dorsey assaulted 36-year-old Allen Graham in the area of 4th and DuPont streets around 10:55 p.m. on April 27, 2020. Graham ultimately succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
Dorsey was taken into custody in the area of 5th and Lincoln streets "moments after the incident," authorities said. Court documents revealed Dorsey allegedly told officers upon his arrest he'd "just beat his *ss," and stated it a minimum of three times.
A surveillance camera in the area showed the violent attack, according to court documents, with Dorsey using his fists to beat Graham while he was on the ground, defenseless--an attack that continued even as bystanders unsuccessfully tried to pull Dorsey off Graham, documents said.
During an interview, court documents claimed Dorsey told investigating officers the attack happened because Graham took $20 from him.
Police announced Friday Dorsey was eventually charged with second-degree murder and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond.