A Saturday night shooting in Wilmington has killed a 20-year-old man.
Officers found the victim in the 2700 block of Bowers Street shortly before 9 p.m., city police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he later died. Police have not released his name.
Police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Kevin Nolan at (302) 576.3962.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.