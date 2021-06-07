Wilmington Police have identified a man whose body was found over the weekend in the city's Hilltop section.
Police initially said Ronald Wright, 42, suffered from "unspecified injuries" after locating his body on the 1200 block of West 3rd Street on Sunday, June 6, at 2:30 a.m.
Monday police said he died from a gunshot wound.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302.576.3654. Tipsters can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.