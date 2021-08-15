A Saturday night shooting in Wilmington has killed a 20-year-old man.
Officers found 20-year-old Marquise Holmes in the 2700 block of Bowers Street shortly before 9 p.m., on August 14, 2021, city police said.
Holmes was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he later died. Police have not released his name.
Police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Kevin Nolan at 302.576.3962. Tipsters can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.