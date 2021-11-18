A 41-year-old man was killed after being shot in Wilmington's North Brandywine Village section Wednesday night.
According to Wilmington Police, Lawrence Allen was shot in the area of 26th and Tatnall streets around 9:25 p.m. on November 17, 2021.
This was all the information released by authorities regarding this incident.
This marks the 34th fatal shooting in Wilmington, so far, this year. The city eclipsed 2017's gun violence record earlier this week.
Anyone with information relevant to this shooting is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Devon Jones at 302.576.3631 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.