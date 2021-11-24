A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place in Wilmington's Southbridge section Tuesday night.
According to Wilmington Police, Tommy Ramos of Dover, was gunned down in the 1200 block of Peach Street around 11:08 p.m. on November 23, 2021.
The shooting marks the 35th death from gunfire in Wilmington so far this year. The previous record set in 2017 was 32 deaths.
This was all the information released by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Joseph Wicks at 302.576.3654 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.