Police have identified a Wilmington man who was killed when he was run over by a car that left the scene in Newark early Saturday morning.
Ismael Hassan-El, 42, was lying in the right lane of Route 72 northbound north of Old Baltimore Pike around 2:40 a.m. when a dark-colored four-door car ran over him and kept going, Delaware State Police said.
Hassan-El was pronounced dead at the scene, and police don't know why he was lying in the road.
Route 72 northbound was closed at the scene for about 3 hours after the accident, which is being investigated by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Alexander at 302.365.8484.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.