A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Wilmington Wednesday night.
According to Wilmington Police, Dmajah Tickles of New Castle was gunned down in the 2300 block of Carter Street around 9:10 p.m. on May 19, 2021. He was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brandon Mosley at 302.576.3646 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.