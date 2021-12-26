A 35-year old man from Chesapeake City, Maryland, is dead after getting hit by a vehicle early this morning on westbound Route 40, west of Glasgow.
Hogan Smith was walking in the right turn lane to Rosetree Lane when he was hit by a Jeep turning into the development, Delaware State Police said.
Smith, who troopers say was wearing dark clothing, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the driver of the Jeep, a 22-year old man, tried to avoid hitting the victim, and the vehicle ended up down an embankment.
He was not hurt.