An Aberdeen, Maryland Police officer is hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Newark in which the other driver is charged with DUI.
Newark Police said the crash occurred on Christina Parkway early Sunday morning. The officer was in an unmarked vehicle and was trapped in the wreckage for about 45 minutes before being rushed to a hospital.
24-year-old Johnathan Hendricks of Middletown also needed hospital treatment for serious injuries.
Aberdeen Police said Acting Corporal James Haddix was driving to his job from his Delaware residence at the time. Haddix was reported to be in critical condition.
Christina Parkway (Route 4) was closed for about four hours because of the crash and investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Newark Police at 302-366-7100 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.