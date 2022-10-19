New Castle County Police said the third person involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Memorial Drive, has died.
57-year old Angela Weeks of New Castle died at Christiana Hospital.
She was flown there by Delaware State Police helicopter after having been treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics.
She was driving a Ford Escape westbound on Memorial Drive west of Route 9 when her SUV was hit head-on by a Kia Sorrento.
Police said witnesses told them the eastbound Kia crossed over the concrete median twice before hitting the other vehicle.
56-year old Barbara Temple and 57-year old Levern Laws, Junior, both of New Castle, were in the Kia and pronounced dead at the scene.
New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate the crash.