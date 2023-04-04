A bill to provide tax relief for tens of thousands of working-class Delaware families took a step forward in the General Assembly Tuesday.
House Bill 89 won overwhelming approval in the House of Representatives. It would increase the standard deduction for personal income taxes by 75% in Tax Year 2024. Also, the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit would rise to 7.5% of the federal credit for Tax Year 2023.
"It will help so many, tens of thousands of Delaware families," Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark said.
House Republican Minority Leader Michael Ramone, R- Newark / Pike Creek, successfully got GOP Caucus members to be added as co-sponsors. He said his fellow Republicans had been actively seeking tax relief for Delawareans for years.
"We thank you for enabling us to be part of finally being able to save taxpayers in Delaware money, and we're very happy to have you join the team," Ramone said.
According to Baumbach, the proposed changes would help 370,000 taxpayers by incentivizing work and simplifying tax preparation.
Governor John Carney has made tax relief part of his Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal.
The bill goes to the State Senate for consideration. State Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, is the lead sponsor there.
“For nearly as long as he has served in the legislature, Representative Baumbach has been a leading proponent of expanding the EITC for Delaware’s working families,” Sokola said. “House Bill 89 builds on our legislation (HB 16) from the last General Assembly, which is why I am proud to serve alongside him as the Senate prime sponsor of this legislation.”