A rumored flight containing migrants that was said to be bound for Georgetown from Texas never showed up on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Delaware Coastal Airport.
Reports out of Texas indicated the same plane that was used to ferry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week had filed a flight plan to Sussex County, sparking concern that an unknown number of migrants might show up unannounced.
"We’re aware of the reports, and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced. Our teams at DEMA (Delaware Emergency Management Agency) and DHSS (Department of Health and Social Services) are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need," Delaware Governor John Carney's Director of Communications Emily David Hershman said in a statement earlier on Tuesday. "We are coordinating with Federal officials and are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims."
Volunteers who had gathered at the airport were told mid-afternoon that their assistance would not be needed.
A group of 50 migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, September 14th, on flights arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis out of Texas.
"It's somewhat tongue in cheek, but it's true, if you sent to Delaware, or Martha's Vineyard, or some of these places, that border would be secured the next day," DeSantis said in Jacksonville in December, 2021.