A Milford police officer is listed in critical, but stable, condition after he was shot attempting to serve a warrant to an attempted murder suspect outside of Rehoboth Beach on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Delaware State Police said the unidentified 38-year-old officer is a 13-year veteran of the Milford Police Department, and assigned full-time to the First State Violent Fugitive Taskforce. He was working with the United States Marshals Task Force at the time of the shooting.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the suspect had fled from Pennsylvania and was about to be apprehended when he opened fire on the Milford officer around 7:45 p.m. at the Econo Lodge on the Coastal Highway.
Troopers said the shooting scene was self-contained, and there was no threat to the public, but did not release any further details.
The officer was transported to the hospital by helicopter; the officer's condition wasn't known.
The suspect in the case was shot and killed in the firefight.
Jennings said her thoughts are with the Milford officer and department.
"Milford is a small town with a dedicated police force – like the rest of our state, the relationships are close. The attempt on this officer and his fellow officers' lives has only been public for a short time, but I know that his entire community is hurt, angry, and rooting hard for a swift recovery. All of us at the DOJ are, too," said Jennings. "Anyone can say that law enforcement is a dangerous job, but in moments like this it is impossible to capture the inherent risk that our officers accept, head on, every time they go to work."
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.