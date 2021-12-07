An early morning pre-Thanksgiving fire that caused 50-thousand dollars in damage to Miller's Ale House on Churchmans Road was intentionally set according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office (FMO).
The FMO released the information on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the same day the restaurant reopened following repairs.
Investigators said the suspect in the case was caught on a surveillance camera before and during the fire.
Christiana firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. on November 24th and reported flames on the front exterior of the restaurant crawling up to the roof line.
No one was injured in the fire.
The restaurant reopened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.