Millers Ale House suspect

Surveillance photo of suspect in Millers Ale House fire on November 24th

 Delaware State Fire Marshal

An early morning pre-Thanksgiving fire that caused 50-thousand dollars in damage to Miller's Ale House on Churchmans Road was intentionally set according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office (FMO).

The FMO released the information on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the same day the restaurant reopened following repairs.

Investigators said the suspect in the case was caught on a surveillance camera before and during the fire.

Christiana firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. on November 24th and reported flames on the front exterior of the restaurant crawling up to the roof line.

No one was injured in the fire.

The restaurant reopened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.