One person was killed in a two car crash Friday morning in the Milltown area.
The wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Kirkwood Highway and Delaware Park Boulevard when an 87-year-old woman drove her car into another car's path as she was trying to leave Speedway Gas, Delaware State Police said.
The woman's car was T-boned, and firefighters had to remove a door in order to extricate her--she was taken to Christiana Hospital, where she died.
The other driver, a 43-year-old New Castle woman, wasn't hurt.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.